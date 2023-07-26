Gremio to block Luis Suarez transfer to Inter Miami until at least the end of the year as ex-Barcelona star is denied Lionel Messi reunion

Gremio will reportedly block Luis Suarez's proposed transfer to Inter Miami, denying him a reunion with ex-Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi.

Suarez a top target for Miami

Already signed Messi, Busquets & Alba

Gremio won't let him go until at least the end of the year

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter Miami are pushing to sign Suarez before the transfer window closes on August 2, and it has been reported that the Uruguayan is willing to buy out his contract with Gremio in order to push through the move. However, Suarez's current deal is not due to expire until December 2024, and the Brazilian club have made it clear they want him to stay until at least the end of the year - as per ESPN.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Miami have already signed Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba this summer, while also bringing in former Barcelona boss Gerardo 'Tata' Martino as their new head coach. The MLS club are reportedly still eyeing Suarez and Andres Iniesta to complete their collection of Camp Nou icons, but it now appears that the former will be staying in Brazil.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Miami freed up a spot in their squad for Suarez by purchasing an international roster slot from the San Jose Earthquakes, which could now be handed to Iniesta. The veteran Spanish midfielder is a free agent after leaving Japanese side Vissel Kobe, and it has been reported that he is in line for a two-year contract at DRV PNK Stadium.

WHAT NEXT? Messi, Busquets and Alba will all be in contention to feature in MLS for the first time when Inter Miami take on Charlotte on August 21. Suarez, meanwhile, is due back in action with Gremio against Flamengo this week.