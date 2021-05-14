Gremio closing in on deal for Juventus attacking midfielder Douglas Costa

The Brazilian is on the brink of sealing a return to his boyhood club after an unsuccessful loan spell back at Bayern Munich

Brazilian side Gremio are closing in on a deal to sign attacking midfielder Douglas Costa from Juventus, Goal can confirm.

An agreement is expected to be reached in the next two to three days that will see Costa's Juventus contract terminated a year early, freeing him up to return to his homeland.

The 30-year-old has fallen out of favour at Juventus and has endured an unsuccessful spell on loan at Bayern Munich this season, with the German side already announcing their intention not to seek a renewal or permanent move.

Back to where it began for Costa

Once the move is agreed it will mean an emotional return for Costa to the side he first joined at the age of 11.

He moved on to Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk aged 20 in January 2010, winning 11 trophies in five years, before a high-profile transfer to Bayern Munich.

Two years and two Bundesliga titles later he was loaned out to Juve in 2017, earning a permanent four-year deal the following summer.

After a bright start Costa's spell in Turin was overshadowed by an incident with Sassuolo’s Federico Di Francesco in January 2018 that saw him banned for four games for spitting.

From there, his stock has gradually dropped, resulting in his return to Bayern on loan this season. However, injuries and increased competition from the likes of Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane limited his playing time and Bayern have opted against keeping him in Bavaria.

With opportunities at Juve equally limited despite having a year left on his deal, a move back to his boyhood club looks to suit all parties.

