‘Grealish would link up perfectly with Liverpool front three’ – Aston Villa exit in 2021 on the cards, says Phillips

The former Villans striker can see the England international moving on next summer, with Anfield considered to be a useful landing spot

Jack Grealish would link up “seamlessly with that front three”, says Kevin Phillips, with the playmaker expected to make a move somewhere – possibly Anfield – in the summer of 2021.

The highly-rated 25-year-old shunned interest from afar during the last transfer window and opted instead to sign a new contract at Villa Park.

Grealish has, however, seen his stock continue to rise in 2020-21, becoming one of the Premier League’s top creative talents and an established England international.

Manchester United appear to no longer be casting admiring glances in his direction when it comes to big-money transfers, but various other landing spots are being mooted.

Manchester City are said to hold interest in Grealish, while Phillips believes that Merseyside could be the perfect landing spot for a man who would thrive alongside Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

The former Villans striker said: "I met Jack Grealish last season, and knowing people that know him well, I always thought he was going to stay at Aston Villa in the summer.

"Part of me just felt he would stay another season and see where he could take them.

"Do I see him leaving next summer? I would imagine so. If he keeps performing the way he does, someone just has to come in with a huge offer and it'll be one of those which is just too good to turn down for both club and player.

"There are only a handful of teams that are going to be able to afford Grealish, but I'd love to see him at Liverpool.

"I don't think Man City would be a right move for him. I think Sergio Aguero will probably move on in the summer and there'll be a little reshuffle there, whereas I don't see many players moving on from Liverpool; they'll just get stronger.

"I can just imagine him linking up seamlessly with that Liverpool front three.

"I can see him suiting Jurgen Klopp's style of play because he's got the work rate; he does a job at both ends of the pitch.

"He would fit into that Liverpool team, no problem. For me he keeps getting better and better.

"He just needs to cut the theatricals out a little bit. Lose that tag and he could go on to be a top, top player for club and country - like a Gazza."

Grealish has remained a talismanic presence as club captain for Villa this season, with six goals and as many assists recorded through 11 appearances.