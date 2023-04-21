Granit Xhaka has been ruled out of Arsenal's crucial Premier League clash against Southampton due to illness.

Arsenal without Xhaka against Southampton

Swiss midfielder misses out through illness

Fabio Vieira comes into the starting XI

WHAT HAPPENED? The Switzerland international has been a crucial player for Mikel Arteta's title-chasing Gunners this season, but will not be in action at the Emirates Stadium on Friday evening. He has been replaced in the starting XI by Fabio Vieira, with Oleksandr Zinchenko also returning to the fray after missing his side's last game against West Ham through injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal head into the match after seeing their lead at the top of the table trimmed to just four points. The Gunners have thrown away two-goal leads to draw in their last two Premier League matches, against Liverpool and West Ham, and need a win to reignite their title challenge ahead of next week's trip to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City.

DID YOU KNOW? Arsenal have never lost in 23 Premier League home games against Southampton (W16 D7), the most one side has hosted another without ever losing in the competition.

WHAT'S NEXT? The Gunners head to Manchester City next before hosting Chelsea on May 2.