Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts 2025 tickets: Dates, ticket prices, resale & more

The prestigious Grand Slam of Darts is returning in 2025, promising nine days of thrilling competition featuring the world’s elite players.

This highly anticipated event brings together the best of the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and other top organisations, all battling for a significant prize pool and the coveted title.

The Grand Slam of Darts has a rich history, first launched by the PDC in 2007 at the Wolverhampton Civic Centre. It quickly became a cornerstone of the darts calendar, known for its unique format that sees 32 players compete in a group stage before advancing to a high-stakes knockout. Luke Littler will be the defending champion, having triumphed in the 2024 final.

When is the Grand Slam of Darts 2025?

The 2025 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts will take place from November 8th to November 16th, 2025, at the WV Active Aldersley in Wolverhampton, England.

Date Time Name Tickets Saturday, November 8, 2025 13:00 (Afternoon) 2025 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts - 8x Group Stage Tickets Saturday, November 8, 2025 19:00 (Evening) 2025 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts - 8x Group Stage Tickets Sunday, November 9, 2025 13:00 (Afternoon) 2025 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts - 8x Group Stage Tickets Sunday, November 9, 2025 19:00 (Evening) 2025 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts - 8x Group Stage Tickets Monday, November 10, 2025 19:00 (Evening) 2025 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts - 8x Group Stage Tickets Tuesday, November 11, 2025 19:00 (Evening) 2025 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts - 8x Group Stage Tickets Wednesday, November 12, 2025 19:00 (Evening) 2025 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts - 4x Second Round Tickets Thursday, November 13, 2025 19:00 (Evening) 2025 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts - 4x Second Round Tickets Friday, November 14, 2025 19:00 (Evening) 2025 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts - 2x Quarter-Finals Tickets Saturday, November 15, 2025 19:00 (Evening) 2025 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts - 2x Quarter-Finals Tickets Sunday, November 16, 2025 13:00 (Afternoon) 2025 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts - Semi-Finals Tickets Sunday, November 16, 2025 19:00 (Evening) 2025 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts - Final Tickets

Where to buy Grand Slam of Darts 2025 tickets?

The primary official vendor for Grand Slam of Darts tickets is often through PDC partners. However, many sessions, especially as the event approaches, often sell out quickly.

Didn't manage to get tickets? Secondary ticket platforms StubHub can be a way to secure tickets to the events, with tickets from £76 now.

It's always recommended to check multiple trusted sources to find the best availability and prices for the sessions you wish to attend.

How much are Grand Slam of Darts 2025 tickets?

Ticket prices for the Grand Slam of Darts 2025 vary depending on the session and where you purchase them. Given that many primary tickets may be sold out, the secondary market often dictates pricing. Tickets starting from as low as £76 for the Evening Session on Saturday, November 8th on StubHub.

Opening Weekend (Group Stages): Prices typically start from £76.00 for evening sessions.

Prices typically start from £76.00 for evening sessions. Mid-week Group Stages/Second Round: Tickets for these sessions, such as the Evening Session on Tuesday, November 11th, start from around £128.00.

Tickets for these sessions, such as the Evening Session on Tuesday, November 11th, start from around £128.00. Quarter-Finals: As the tournament progresses to the business end, prices naturally increase. For the Evening Quarter-Finals on Saturday, November 15th, tickets start from £158.00.

As the tournament progresses to the business end, prices naturally increase. For the Evening Quarter-Finals on Saturday, November 15th, tickets start from £158.00. Semi-Finals & Final: The climax of the tournament sees the highest demand. Tickets for the Grand Final Evening Session on Sunday, November 16th, are available from £199.00.

These prices reflect the dynamic nature of the secondary market and can fluctuate based on demand and availability. Remember to check the provided links for the most up-to-date pricing.

When were Grand Slam of Darts 2025 tickets released?

Official general sale tickets for major darts events like the Grand Slam typically go on sale many months in advance through official channels such as the PDC website and its authorised ticketing partners.

While specific general release dates for all sessions of the 2025 event were not immediately available, it's common for such high-demand tournaments to have pre-sales for PDC members or other affiliated groups, followed by a general sale.

For future reference or if more tickets are released, signing up for alerts from official PDC channels and major ticket retailers is the best way to be informed about pre-sale and general sale windows.

Upcoming schedule and dates of the Grand Slam of Darts 2025

The Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts 2025 schedule is packed with nine days of intense competition, from the group stages to the grand final. All sessions will be held at the WV Active Aldersley in Wolverhampton.

Saturday, November 8: Afternoon & Evening Sessions (Group Stage)

Afternoon & Evening Sessions (Group Stage) Sunday, November 9: Afternoon & Evening Sessions (Group Stage)

Afternoon & Evening Sessions (Group Stage) Monday, November 10: Evening Session (Group Stage)

Evening Session (Group Stage) Tuesday, November 11: Evening Session (Group Stage)

Evening Session (Group Stage) Wednesday, November 12: Evening Session (Second Round)

Evening Session (Second Round) Thursday, November 13: Evening Session (Second Round)

Evening Session (Second Round) Friday, November 14: Evening Session (Quarter-Finals)

Evening Session (Quarter-Finals) Saturday, November 15: Evening Session (Quarter-Finals)

Evening Session (Quarter-Finals) Sunday, November 16: Afternoon Session (Semi-Finals) & Evening Session (Final)

Each session offers a unique experience, from the initial group battles to the nail-biting knockout rounds and the ultimate showdown in the final.

How can I get Grand Slam of Darts 2025 tickets?

Tickets for the Grand Slam of Darts 2025 are available primarily through resale platforms like StubHub.

While initial general sales may have concluded, these platforms offer a reliable way to purchase tickets, often with guarantees for buyer protection.

It's advisable to check the official PDC website or its ticketing partners for any late releases or hospitality packages, though availability might be limited.

Should I use ticket resellers?

Using reputable ticket resellers like StubHub can be a safe and effective way to purchase tickets for sold-out events or to find specific seats.

Platforms like StubHub offer buyer protection guarantees, ensuring your tickets are valid and delivered on time. However, be aware that prices on secondary markets are set by individual sellers and may be above face value due to demand.

Always choose well-known and trusted platforms with clear buyer protection policies.