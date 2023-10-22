Graham Potter to Man Utd?! Ex-Chelsea boss in frame for Red Devils job if Erik ten Hag is sacked with Napoli also interested

Graham Potter could take over at Manchester United if Erik ten Hag is sacked, with Napoli also interested in the ex-Chelsea boss.

Man Utd may target Potter

Potter waiting for Napoli

Serie A holders also interested in Conte

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Sun, the former Chelsea and Brighton boss could be an option for the Red Devils in the case that their Dutch manager is sacked by the soon-to-be minority owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe. It has been reported that the INEOS chief is set to take over a 25% stake in the club and lead the sporting section of the Red Devils. Potter has also been targeted by defending Serie A champions Napoli, with Antonio Conte another option for the Serie A holders.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils endured their worst league start since 1989 after a run of four losses in their first seven games, and Ten Hag may come under fire in the coming months if the performances do not improve. Since then, United has recovered with back-to-back Premier League victories over Sheffield United and Brentford, but all five of their wins this season have been by a slim margin of one goal, and Ratcliffe may decide to fire the Dutchman if things do not turn around on the pitch.

WHAT NEXT? United will next be in action when they take on Copenhagen on Tuesday, October 24 in the third matchday of the Champions League group stages.