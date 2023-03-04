Graham Potter admits Chelsea 'have to win more' with pressure still on for Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund

Graham Potter praised the performance of his Chelsea side after they defeated Leeds 1-0 on Saturday, but insisted that win must be the first of many.

Chelsea ground out narrow 1-0 victory

Potter claims has to be first win of many

Blues face Dortmund on Tuesday in crunch match

WHAT HAPPENED? The performance wasn't pretty and Chelsea were, once again, guilty of missing several opportunities. But in the end, having won just twice in 14 games before Saturday, it was the result that mattered. Speaking after the match, Potter stressed that the win over Leeds must be the starting point in order to kick-start their season, with the return leg against Borussia Dortmund looming just over the horizon.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We have to focus on the next match, that's how it is," the Chelsea boss said. "We're fighting for the points, we're fighting to win football matches. We haven't done that enough, which is my responsibility, which I accept. We have to win some more games. We start on Tuesday, we've got a big game, so we'll take the confidence and the nice feeling that we have now, recover and prepare and try our best on Tuesday night."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Potter's words echo those in his pre-match notes before the Leeds clash, in which he underlined how his team were "fighting" and doing "absolutely everything" to turn things around.

Chelsea aren't afforded much time to regroup, though, with a date with Dortmund booked on Tuesday. The game could be Potter's most important of the season, as the Blues are in need of overturning a 1-0 deficit from the first leg to secure passage to the quarter-finals. Sitting firmly in 10th and nine points off fourth spot, it seems that winning the competition - which is in itself a slim possibility - would be the only way for Chelsea to secure Champions League football next campaign

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? It had been reported that the games against Leeds and Dortmund could define Potter's Chelsea career. While it remains to be seen what bearing Saturday's result will have on his role at the helm, a win on Tuesday would almost guarantee his stay at the club and, perhaps more importantly, win back some of a largely disenchanted fanbase.