Graham Potter concedes Chelsea WILL sell players this summer amid Mason Mount & Christian Pulisic uncertainty

Graham Potter has admitted that Chelsea will have to sell players amid transfer rumours involving the likes of Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea will sell players in the summer

Mount, Pulisic & Kovacic could all leave

Claims squad size isn't 'optimal'

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea manager suggested that in an ideal situation he would love to retain his entire squad of players, but acknowledged that the club are planning to offload to comply with FFP rules. Among the notable stars who could leave are Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic. Mount has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Bayern Munich, with the player himself willing to reunite with former manager Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich. Pulisic has also been widely tipped to leave, while Kovacic is reportedly on Bayern Munich and Manchester City's radar.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Potter said: "That’s the challenge that we have. It is a big squad, a deep squad, a squad with a lot of players. It has been a challenge to manage them but it has not been a negative challenge from my perspective. They have been amazing, I would say, with the situation and how professional, how together they’ve been, and how supportive they have been of each other. That’s something that I can only be positive about.

"Regardless of the ifs [of qualifying for Europe], the number of the squad is not optimal regardless of whatever competition we are in. I think everybody would suggest that’s correct. I think that’s a normal part of a football club’s business at the end of the season, different things happen, and people move on. It might be because a player needs more game time or something else but that’s not something I can report on now."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He added, "You think about an ideal world but it's never an ideal world and you have to deal with what you have to deal with in the summer, make your decisions, do your business like everyone else does and accept that you’ve got to do what’s right for this football club and not worry about anyone else. Just do what you need to do."

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues take on Aston Villa in a Premier League clash on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.