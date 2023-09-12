Graeme Souness makes crazy Jude Bellingham claim as he says James Maddison is 'far better' than Real Madrid star

Graeme Souness says England should play with both Jude Bellingham and James Maddison as he feels the latter is better at creating chances and scoring.

Maddison benched against Scotland

Bellingham started and scored

Souness says they can play together

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham got the nod to start against Scotland and scored his team's second goal in the 3-1 friendly win at Hampden Park while Maddison was left on the bench. Ex-Scotland and Liverpool star Souness believes that Southgate would be better off playing the pair together and insists the Tottenham man is a better threat than the Real Madrid player.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I’m an enormous fan of James Maddison, I think there’s room for Maddison and Bellingham in this midfield," he said. “A few years ago, going back to the Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, the golden generation, I think these are as well."

"This is a team that should be winning trophies, I really do. If you look at Maddison’s numbers, his stats, scoring goals and creating chances, you compare him with Bellingham, he out-shoots Bellingham all over the park, he’s far better than Bellingham at creating chances and scoring goals."

"And yet he’s choosing Bellingham because he plays for Real Madrid - but I’ll also say there’s room for both of them in this midfield. I think this England team that I watch, frustrates me slightly because they’re playing with the handbrake on."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham is off to an excellent start at Madrid, scoring five times in four La Liga matches this season. Maddison, meanwhile, has performed well since joining Spurs from Leicester, netting two and setting up two in four matches.

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham will return to La Liga action with Real Madrid as they take on Real Sociedad this weekend while Maddison will likely feature when Tottenham host Sheffield United.