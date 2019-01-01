Gotze shedding no tears over Germany snub as he credits Klopp & Guardiola's impact on his career

The 27-year-old was not included in Joachim Low's 2018 World Cup squad, but insists he has learned from the rejection

Mario Gotze has opened up on his omission from 's 2018 World Cup squad, claiming he is "not a guy who will cry about it".

The midfielder has enjoyed an illustrious career at international level, racking up 63 caps in total and scoring 17 goals.

Gotze was the hero in the 2014 World Cup final, grabbing the winning goal in a 1-0 extra-time triumph over , which secured a fourth crown for Die Mannschaft.

Unfortunately, his career at club level took a turn for the worst after the tournament, struggling for consistency at amid a string of fitness and injury issues.

The 27-year-old ultimately returned to Dortmund for a second spell in 2016, but a metabolic illness disrupted his first season back at Westfalenstadion.

Gotze recovered in time to play a key role during the team's 2017-18 season, but he was unable to win back a place in Germany's set-up, which he still laments to this day.

He told Goal and DAZN of his disappointment at being left out Joachim Low's World Cup squad last year: "It [the decision] was definitely borderline and hard to take. I've been a professional since I was 17. I was part of the national team at 18, celebrated success with them and made 63 international appearances.

"The tournaments are always special. Nevertheless, not being called up for 12 months was an important experience for me. I've learned from that and have drawn the right conclusions. That took me a step further.

"Since it was a new situation [not being called up], I couldn't prepare myself in advance. The refusal was really tough to take. In those situations, the affection from those close to me was very important.

"I'm not a guy who will cry about it. Of course, it was hard, but it doesn't help to think negatively about it, or to mope. I try to draw strength from these situations and find solutions. If you compare such a situation with the real problems of other people, it's just trivial."

Gotze bounced back to help Dortmund challenge for the Bundesliga last season, contributing seven goals and seven assists in 26 appearances.

He is finally showing the same kind of form which saw him emerge as one of Europe's finest players in his younger years, under the tutelage of both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

The former helped Gotze make his breakthrough at Dortmund, while the latter granted him the opportunity to play for Bayern in 2014.

The mercurial playmaker went on to acknowledge the role both men had during his development, adding: "I'm very grateful to Klopp for the trust that both he and the club [Dortmund] gave me.

"And when moving to Bayern I was grateful to the club and Pep for getting the opportunity to play at this level. And that's the way it is now. Above all, I'm very happy that I have the fans back [on his side] after my return."