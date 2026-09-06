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Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

Gordon makes history with Barcelona: four matches enough to break a record

Valencia vs Barcelona
Valencia
Barcelona
LaLiga
A. Gordon
Spain
England

Winning deal

Anthony Gordon needed just four La Liga matches to prove how quickly he has settled at Barcelona. Four appearances, four assists. That start places him among the finest debutants in the Catalan club's history.

According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", Gordon became the third player this century to register four assists in his first four La Liga matches, following Cesc Fabregas and Luis Suarez. Both did it in a Barcelona shirt too.

His latest assist arrived against Valencia, a fourth in a row after setting up a goal in each of his opening four games. It has been an exceptional start for the Englishman.

Compare those numbers to last season and they look even more striking. Gordon managed just two assists in 26 Premier League matches. He has doubled that in four outings with Barcelona.

Only one assist now separates him from Lionel Messi. The Argentine laid on five in his first four La Liga matches back in the 2011-2012 season.

Champions League
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY
LaLiga
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL

What stands out is exactly what Gordon does best: creating an advantage from the wing and finding his teammates in the decisive areas. That has made him an influential figure in Barcelona's attack from the moment he arrived.

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