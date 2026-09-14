Anthony Gordon is loving his first months as a Barcelona player. The England man reckons the Catalan club boast such a varied squad that stopping them has become a nightmare for opponents.

Signed during the summer transfer window, the English winger spoke to the club's media about a strong start to the season, singling out the sheer range of attacking options at Hansi Flick's disposal.

"I am extremely happy," Gordon told Catalan newspaper "Sport". "We know very well what we are capable of achieving. And I think it will be very difficult to stop us from scoring."

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Adaptability is what Gordon sees as one of the team's biggest weapons. "I think the main advantage of this team is our ability to find a solution to any situation we go through during a match. So, whatever the opponent does, I am confident in our ability to find the right solution," he said.

He added: "We have varied characteristics. We have two players who play in the playmaker role, Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo, and each of them has a completely different style. Lamine can also play in any position, and Raphinha offers a different type of performance, in addition to the presence of Karim and myself. We also have a varied group of midfielders, which gives us the ability to break through any defence."

Squad depth was another theme, after a summer that stripped Barcelona of some big names. "I know that some big players have left, such as Ferran, Rashford and Lewandowski, but good players have also been signed. And now, we truly feel that we are a complete team," Gordon noted.

The threat, he insists, does not stop with the forwards. "As I said: goals can come from any position. The left-back, Gerard Martin, scored a goal in the last match. And when that happens, the team becomes much more dangerous."

Even Gordon admits the attacking numbers caught him off guard. "I was expecting to win every match, but perhaps I did not expect to score five goals, so I have to admit that I did not expect that to happen. I think we have made an amazing start to the season, and if I said I expected us to score five goals in this number of matches, I would not be honest."

Training, he explained, is what sharpens him for the real thing. "For me, training is what prepares you for matches. When you train hard, the match itself becomes much easier, because you face the best players in training and experience that high intensity of performance."

He added: "You have to defend and attack, along with the tasks that come with that. And when the time for the match comes, you find that the opposing team does not have players of the same level."

For all the good vibes, Gordon is determined to keep his feet on the ground. "It is important that we do not get ahead of ourselves or think about the distant future. We have two difficult matches ahead of us before the break, and we have to focus on the first of them."

That mentality, the winger believes, is exactly why the start has gone so well. "This is why I think we have achieved success so far, because we did not become complacent, but rather we showed no leniency towards our opponents and imposed our dominance. And we have to continue on this path."

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