Gomes waiting for chance amid Man Utd future questions of teenage winger

The 19-year-old is held in high regard by those at Old Trafford but is yet to commit to a new contract as he looks for more competitive game time

Angel Gomes is eager for an opportunity to impress at as questions continue to be asked of his future at Old Trafford.

The 19-year-old is held in high regard by the Red Devils and has been tipped to become a senior star for some time.

He is, however, still finding competitive game time hard to come by as his contract ticks down.

United have been unable to tie him to fresh terms and a move elsewhere is being mooted for the summer.

For now, though, Gomes has the chance to prove what he is capable of under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

An opportunity to catch the eye could come his way on Sunday, when United take in an fourth round clash with Tranmere, and the promising winger is raring to go.

Gomes told MUTV: “It's just getting the opportunity really and being able to take it with both hands.

“Whichever game that is, it's being able to do my best to show what I can do.”

If Gomes does figure against Tranmere, then he could line up alongside fellow academy graduates Brandon Willians, James Garner, Tahith Chong and Mason Greenwood.

He is hoping that proves to be the case, with Solskjaer having kept a senior door open in 2019-20.

“We speak about it often, when we compare it to tournaments we went to when we were younger,” Gomes added on the progress of home-grown talent at Old Trafford.

“Stuff like that. Growing up in the academy, we didn't really think we'd all make it together into the first team and be there around it.

“That was always the goal but we were often told you don't always make it through together with your team-mates. Luckily, we've had the chance to break through and to make it through together.

“Everyone is just encouraging towards us and each chance each of us gets is to try to show why we're in the first team.”

Gomes has taken in just six appearances for United this season.

Only two of those have been in the Premier League, totalling only 19 minutes, with his other outings coming in and competition.