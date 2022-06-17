Golden Boy 2022: Nominees, how to vote, previous winners & everything you need to know

Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga and Barcelona playmaker Pedri are among those up for the award

The Golden Boy is one of the most prestigious awards to be won for a young footballer.

There have been many winners of this prize who have gone on to become legends of the game in the future. For example, Lionel Messi won the award in 2005.

So who is up for the 2022 edition? GOAL brings you the nominees, how to vote and everything you need to know.

What is the Golden Boy award?

The Golden Boy award is a recognition of the best young talent in Europe during a calendar year. A player must be under the age of 21 to be eligible for consideration and must play in a European top division club. The inaugural edition of the award was held in 2003. It is organised by the Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport.

The winner is determined by votes. Each voter will allocate 10 points to the player they deem most impressive, with seven for the second, five for the third, three for the fourth, and one for the fifth. Sports journalists from Europe's biggest media houses get to cast their vote for this award.

Golden Boy 2022 Nominees

Tuttosport has released a list of 100 players who have been shortlisted for the award.

Player

Club

National Team

Karim Adeyemi

RB Salzburg

Nigeria

Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund

England

Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid

France

Felix Afena-Gyan

Roma

Ghana

Lucien Agoume

Inter

France

Anouar Hadj

Anderlecht

Belgium

Janis Antiste

Spezia

France

Alejandro Martinez Balde

Barcelona

Spain

Stipe Biuk

Hadjuk

Croatia

Edoardo Bove

Roma

Italy

Jayden Braaf

Borussia Dortmund

Netherlands

Brian Brobbey

RB Leipzig

Netherlands

Matteo Cancellieri

Verona

Italy

Ryan Cherki

Lyon

France

Mohamed-Ali Cho

Angers

France

Moustapha Cisse

Atalanta

Guinea

Francisco Conceicao

Porto

Portugal

Yan Couto

Manchester City

Brazil

Mohammed Daramy

Ajax

Sierra-Leone

Amar Dedic

RB Salzburg

Bosnia

Amad Diallo

Manchester United

Ivory Coast

Manuel Moreira

Benfica

Portugal

Jeremy Doku

Rennes

Ghana

Radu Dragusin

Juventus

Romania

Hugo Ekitike

Stade Reims

France

Anthony Elanga

Manchester United

Sweden

Harvey Elliott

Liverpool

England

Sebastiano Esposito

Inter

Italy

Maxime Esteve

Montpellier

France

Leandro Carvalho

Liverpool

Portugal

Daniel Silva

Wolves

Portugal

Ansu Fati

Barcelona

Spain

Gavi

Barcelona

Spain

Joseph Gelhardt

Leeds United

England

Degnand Gnonto

Zurich

Italy

Ryan Gravenberch

Bayern Munich

Netherlands

Malo Gusto

Lyon

France

Josko Gvardiol

RB Leipzig

Croatia

Pereira Araujo

Benfica

Portugal

Aaron Buchanan Hickey

Bologna

Scotland

Piero Hincapie

Bayer Leverkusen

Ecuador

Adam Hlozek

Bayer Leverkusen

Czech Republic

Ki-Jana Hoever

Wolves

Netherlands

Ilaix Moriba

RB Leipzig

Guinea

Joelson Fernandes

Basel

Portugal

Isak Johannesson

Copenhagen

Iceland

Nemanja Jovic

Partizan Belgrade

Bosnia

Arnaud Kalimuendo

Paris SG

France

Jakub Kaminski

Wolfsburg

Poland

Ansgar Knauff

Eintracht Frankfurt

Ghana

Kacper Kozlowski

Brighton

Poland

Isaac Lihadji

Lille

France

Castello Lukeba

Lyon

France

Chukwunonso Madueke

PSV Eindhoven

Nigeria

Eliot Matzo

AS Monaco

Belgium

Nathanael Mbuku

Stade Reims

France

Fabio Miretti

Juventus

Italy

Raul Moro

Lazio

Spain

Youssoufa Moukoko

Borussia Dortmund

Germany

Yunus Musah

Valencia

United States

Jamal Muisala

Bayern Munich

Nigeria

Cher Ndour

Benfica

Italy

Luca Netz

Borussia M'Gladbach

Germany

Tanguy-Austin Nianzou

Bayern Munich

France

Nicolas Gonzalez

Barcelona

Spain

Nicolas Williams

Barcelona

Spain

Nuno Mendes

PSG

Portugal

Becir Omeragic

Zurich

Switzerland

Simone Pafundi

Udinese

Italy

Matias Palacios

Basel

Argentina

Paulo Bernardo

Benfica

Portugal

Pedri

Barcelona

Spain

Yeremi Pino

Villarreal

Spain

Devyne Rensch

Ajax

Netherlands

Gio Reyna

Borussia Dortmund

United States

Fabian Rieder

Young Boys

Switzerland

Duarte Ribeiro

Sporting Lisbon

Portugal

Luka Romero

Lazio

Argentina

Georginio Rutter

Hoffenheim

France

Lazar Samardzic

Udinese

Serbia

Cisse Sandra

Club Brugge

Belgium

Pape Sarr

Tottenham

Senegal

Joseph Scally

Borussia M'Gladbach

United States

Giorgio Scalvini

Atalanta

Italy

Benjamin Sesko

RB Salzburg

Slovenia

Deflorent Soppy

Udinese

France

Matias Soule

Juventus

Italy

Filip Stevanovic

Heerenveen

Serbia

Luka Sucic

RB Salzburg

Croatia

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Stade Rennes

Ghana

Tomas Suslov

Groningen

Slovenia

Jan Thielmann

FC Koln

Germany

Tiago Tomas

VFB Stuttgart

Portugal

Malik Tillman

Bayern Munich

United States

Destiny Udogie

Verona

Italy

Maarten Vandeboordt

Genk

Belgium

Jan Vrancks

Wolfsburg

Belgium

Sepe Elye Wahi

Montpellier

France

Illya Zabarnyi

Dynamo Kiev

Ukraine

Nicola Zalewski

Roma

Poland

How can I vote for Golden Boy 2022?

Fans can also cast their vote by clicking here.

List of previous Golden Boy winners

Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, and Sergio Aguero are some of the prominent names to have won the Golden Boy award.

Forwards have predominantly won the award whereas Matthijs de Ligt became the first defender to win it in 2018.

France and Spain have produced the maximum winners with three each to their name, while Manchester United are the most successful club with three winners.

Year

Name

Country

2003

Rafael van der Vaart

Netherlands

2004

Wayne Rooney

England

2005

Lionel Messi

Argentina

2006

Cesc Fabregas

Spain

2007

Sergio Aguero

Argentina

2008

Anderson

Brazil

2009

Alexandre Pato

Brazil

2010

Mario Balotelli

Italy

2011

Mario Gotze

Germany

2012

Isco

Spain

2013

Paul Pogba

France

2014

Raheem Sterling

England

2015

Anthony Martial

France

2016

Renato Sanches

Portugal

2017

Kylian Mbappe

France

2018

Matthijs de Ligt

Netherlands

2019

Joao Felix

Portugal

2020

Erling Haaland

Norway

2021

Pedri

Spain