Golden Boy 2022: Nominees, how to vote, previous winners & everything you need to know

Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga and Barcelona playmaker Pedri are among those up for the award

The Golden Boy is one of the most prestigious awards to be won for a young footballer.

There have been many winners of this prize who have gone on to become legends of the game in the future. For example, Lionel Messi won the award in 2005.

So who is up for the 2022 edition? GOAL brings you the nominees, how to vote and everything you need to know.

What is the Golden Boy award?

The Golden Boy award is a recognition of the best young talent in Europe during a calendar year. A player must be under the age of 21 to be eligible for consideration and must play in a European top division club. The inaugural edition of the award was held in 2003. It is organised by the Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport.

The winner is determined by votes. Each voter will allocate 10 points to the player they deem most impressive, with seven for the second, five for the third, three for the fourth, and one for the fifth. Sports journalists from Europe's biggest media houses get to cast their vote for this award.

Golden Boy 2022 Nominees

Tuttosport has released a list of 100 players who have been shortlisted for the award.

Player Club National Team Karim Adeyemi RB Salzburg Nigeria Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund England Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid France Felix Afena-Gyan Roma Ghana Lucien Agoume Inter France Anouar Hadj Anderlecht Belgium Janis Antiste Spezia France Alejandro Martinez Balde Barcelona Spain Stipe Biuk Hadjuk Croatia Edoardo Bove Roma Italy Jayden Braaf Borussia Dortmund Netherlands Brian Brobbey RB Leipzig Netherlands Matteo Cancellieri Verona Italy Ryan Cherki Lyon France Mohamed-Ali Cho Angers France Moustapha Cisse Atalanta Guinea Francisco Conceicao Porto Portugal Yan Couto Manchester City Brazil Mohammed Daramy Ajax Sierra-Leone Amar Dedic RB Salzburg Bosnia Amad Diallo Manchester United Ivory Coast Manuel Moreira Benfica Portugal Jeremy Doku Rennes Ghana Radu Dragusin Juventus Romania Hugo Ekitike Stade Reims France Anthony Elanga Manchester United Sweden Harvey Elliott Liverpool England Sebastiano Esposito Inter Italy Maxime Esteve Montpellier France Leandro Carvalho Liverpool Portugal Daniel Silva Wolves Portugal Ansu Fati Barcelona Spain Gavi Barcelona Spain Joseph Gelhardt Leeds United England Degnand Gnonto Zurich Italy Ryan Gravenberch Bayern Munich Netherlands Malo Gusto Lyon France Josko Gvardiol RB Leipzig Croatia Pereira Araujo Benfica Portugal Aaron Buchanan Hickey Bologna Scotland Piero Hincapie Bayer Leverkusen Ecuador Adam Hlozek Bayer Leverkusen Czech Republic Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Netherlands Ilaix Moriba RB Leipzig Guinea Joelson Fernandes Basel Portugal Isak Johannesson Copenhagen Iceland Nemanja Jovic Partizan Belgrade Bosnia Arnaud Kalimuendo Paris SG France Jakub Kaminski Wolfsburg Poland Ansgar Knauff Eintracht Frankfurt Ghana Kacper Kozlowski Brighton Poland Isaac Lihadji Lille France Castello Lukeba Lyon France Chukwunonso Madueke PSV Eindhoven Nigeria Eliot Matzo AS Monaco Belgium Nathanael Mbuku Stade Reims France Fabio Miretti Juventus Italy Raul Moro Lazio Spain Youssoufa Moukoko Borussia Dortmund Germany Yunus Musah Valencia United States Jamal Muisala Bayern Munich Nigeria Cher Ndour Benfica Italy Luca Netz Borussia M'Gladbach Germany Tanguy-Austin Nianzou Bayern Munich France Nicolas Gonzalez Barcelona Spain Nicolas Williams Barcelona Spain Nuno Mendes PSG Portugal Becir Omeragic Zurich Switzerland Simone Pafundi Udinese Italy Matias Palacios Basel Argentina Paulo Bernardo Benfica Portugal Pedri Barcelona Spain Yeremi Pino Villarreal Spain Devyne Rensch Ajax Netherlands Gio Reyna Borussia Dortmund United States Fabian Rieder Young Boys Switzerland Duarte Ribeiro Sporting Lisbon Portugal Luka Romero Lazio Argentina Georginio Rutter Hoffenheim France Lazar Samardzic Udinese Serbia Cisse Sandra Club Brugge Belgium Pape Sarr Tottenham Senegal Joseph Scally Borussia M'Gladbach United States Giorgio Scalvini Atalanta Italy Benjamin Sesko RB Salzburg Slovenia Deflorent Soppy Udinese France Matias Soule Juventus Italy Filip Stevanovic Heerenveen Serbia Luka Sucic RB Salzburg Croatia Kamaldeen Sulemana Stade Rennes Ghana Tomas Suslov Groningen Slovenia Jan Thielmann FC Koln Germany Tiago Tomas VFB Stuttgart Portugal Malik Tillman Bayern Munich United States Destiny Udogie Verona Italy Maarten Vandeboordt Genk Belgium Jan Vrancks Wolfsburg Belgium Sepe Elye Wahi Montpellier France Illya Zabarnyi Dynamo Kiev Ukraine Nicola Zalewski Roma Poland

How can I vote for Golden Boy 2022?

Fans can also cast their vote by clicking here.

List of previous Golden Boy winners

Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, and Sergio Aguero are some of the prominent names to have won the Golden Boy award.

Forwards have predominantly won the award whereas Matthijs de Ligt became the first defender to win it in 2018.

France and Spain have produced the maximum winners with three each to their name, while Manchester United are the most successful club with three winners.