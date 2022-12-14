'God will crown you this Sunday' - Messi backed for World Cup glory with Argentina by Brazil legend Rivaldo

Brazil legend Rivaldo has backed Lionel Messi to win the World Cup and believes that ''God will crown'' the Argentina star on Sunday.

Messi in sensational form

Will lead Argentina in World Cup final

Rivaldo rooting for Argentina and Messi

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has been performing brilliantly in Qatar and became the joint top-scorer of the tournament along with France's Kylian Mbappe following his strike from the spot in Argentina's 3-0 win over Croatia in the semi-finals. Rivaldo, who was an integral member of Brazil's 2002 World Cup winning squad, will be cheering for Argentina in the final as the Selecao have already bowed out of the tournament. He has hailed Messi and insists that he deserves to finally claim the one piece of silverware missing from his stellar career CV.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We no longer have Brazil or Neymar Jr. in the cup final so I'll stay with Argentina. no words for you Lionel Messi, you already deserved to be World Champion before, but God knows all things and will crown you this Sunday,'' Rivaldo wrote on his Instagram account.

"You deserve this title for the person you are and for the wonderful football you have always played. I take off my hat and may God bless you.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: On Sunday, Messi will become the player with the most appearances (26) in World Cup history, overtaking Germany great Lothar Matthaus. He has already won four man of the match awards in this current edition and stands a chance to win the Golden Ball, the Golden Boot and the World Cup trophy itself following the title decider.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Argentina will now look ahead to a final clash against either France or Morocco at the Lusail Stadium on December 18.