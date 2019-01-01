'GOAT status confirmed!' - Zidane's sensational Real Madrid return 'like winning a trophy'

The re-appointment of the legend has the club's faithful excited for the future after a dismal few weeks

Zinedine Zidane could not have planned it any better.

Last summer he left a champion, having won the club’s third straight and now he has returned to salvage a team in crisis.

Zidane was re-appointed as Madrid's head coach on Monday on a contract through 2022, returning to helm a ship that has gone off course under successors Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari.

Madrid sit third in , 12 points behind rivals , having just endured a brutal stretch which saw them lose twice to Barca, as well as suffer elimination from both the and Champions League.

While Zidane doesn’t have much of a chance to secure any silverware this year, there is plenty of hopr among the Madrid faithful that next year will be a return to glory for the club.

And if Twitter is any indication, there's also plenty of respect from neutrals for the method at how Zidane managed his exit and now triumphant return.