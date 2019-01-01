'Go out against Bayern Munich' - Liverpool should focus on the Premier League insists Neville

Man City remain in the FA Cup and Champions League as the Reds travel to Bavaria next week for their second leg

should go out against in their last-16 tie in order to focus on the title race, claims Gary Neville.

The Reds conceded top spot to over the weekend as Jurgen Klopp's side were held to a draw by after City had snatched a late win against Bournemouth.

Liverpool are now a point behind the champions, and the Champions League is the only other competition which the Reds remain in this term.

They played out a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their last-16 tie with Bayern and will travel to Bavaria for the second leg next week on Wednesday.

"Getting points on the board is a big advantage," Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast. "I always thought that if Liverpool could win the league this season then they'd need a clean fixture list.

"I'm going to say it: go out against Bayern Munich. That sounds like madness.

"Of course, you'd never play to lose a game but it will be in Liverpool's favour if they have a clean run as they can get everyone fresh. City have got a couple of games, where Liverpool could go five or six points in front. That's tough to pull back in the closing weeks.

"This title race is still 50-50."

While Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round by , City remain in the tournament and face a trip to Swansea in the quarter-finals.

Article continues below

And Jamie Carragher believes the Reds could use their lack of domestic cup action to their advantage in the Premier League.

"Liverpool have to stay with Manchester City until there are four or five games to go," Carragher said. "Manchester City's last six fixtures include , and away to - they also will have Champions League fixtures in between, although we don't know how far both teams will go.

"When City play in the FA Cup, Liverpool play on those days too. If Liverpool can win on those days it puts the pressure on City to win a game in hand. One of those games in hand is Manchester United in midweek. If Liverpool can get results on the board in FA Cup weekends, that could put pressure on City."