'Gnabry is one of the top five wingers in the world' - Hamann marvels at Bayern star's journey following Premier League washout

The former Arsenal winger struggled to make an impact in England, but he has shone in the Champions League and Bundesliga this season

Former and midfielder Dietmar Hamann says that Serge Gnabry is one of the top five wingers in the world - just a few short years after being told he wasn't good enough for the Premier League.

Gnabry scored two of Bayern's three goals on Tuesday as the German side ran rampant at Stamford Bridge in a 3-0 triumph over .

The pair of goals took Gnabry's Champions League tally to six for the season, with all four of his other goals coming against in the group stage.

Gnabry, who matched a mark set previously by Ronaldinho , dominated the Premier League pair in their home stadiums, scoring all six of the goals in London.

The 24-year-old previously played in London at Arsenal, struggling to truly break in with the Gunners under Arsene Wenger as he made just 18 appearances while scoring one goal over three senior seasons.

Gnabry eventually went on loan to , with Tony Pulis famously saying that the winger was not good enough for the Premier League .

The winger made just three appearances during that loan spell, with just one coming in the Premier League.

But now, Hamann, a former Premier League star himself, believes that Gnabry has blossomed into one of the top wingers in world football.

"To be told when you're 18, 19 years of age that you're not good enough for a team at the bottom of the Premier League, and to come back and have the mental strength to do what he did is amazing," Hamann told RTE .

"He's a great example for any kid, no matter what age you are, to never give up, keep believing in yourself.

"He's one of the top three, top five wingers in the world after being told he's been told five or six years ago he's not good enough for a mediocre Premier League football team. It just goes to show that these things are possible in football."

Gnabry has scored 10 goals while providing eight assists in the this season, adding an additional goal for Bayern in the DFB-Pokal.

Next up for the Bundesliga leaders is a match against this weekend, while a DFB-Pokal clash with is also on the horizon.