Global shock: Messi steps away from the pitch with no return date

Lionel Messi has suspended his football career indefinitely following the death of his father. Jorge Messi died at the age of 68 at a clinic in Rosario after a long battle with illness, a devastating loss that has left a great void in the Argentine legend's life.

According to French website "Foot Mercato", citing reports in the Argentine press, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has stepped away from his professional commitments to support his loved ones during this difficult period. He has set no date for his return to Inter Miami, a clear sign that football has slipped down his list of priorities.

Jorge Messi was far more than a father. He was his son's first adviser, agent and supporter from the very beginning, present at every decisive stage of Leo's rise. It started at Newell's Old Boys and continued through the move to Spain. Jorge made the sacrifices that allowed his son to chase his dream, shaping behind the scenes one of the most magnificent destinies in the history of football.

His health had been a source of great concern for the family during the last World Cup in the United States. Messi's personal situation weighed on him deeply despite the distance and the pressures of the tournament. Plenty of images from that time captured the raw emotion that overcame the Argentina captain whenever he spoke about his family and the difficulties his father was facing.

Messi cut short his commitments with Inter Miami the moment he learned the news, returning to Argentina to be with his family. The funeral was held in complete privacy in Rosario. It was an extremely painful moment for the player, who has since chosen to remain with his loved ones with no date fixed for his return to the United States.

Reports suggest the family is now the only priority, with Messi drawing on the support of his mother, siblings, wife and children. Several Argentina team-mates are expected to visit, including Leandro Paredes, Nicolás Otamendi and Ángel Di María, a mark of how important Jorge Messi was in his son's life and the special place the Messi family holds in Argentine football.

The future of his professional career now raises plenty of questions. The Argentine press has already begun to speculate that he could stop playing for an indefinite period, with the Inter Miami star giving no indication as to when he might return to the pitch.

Approaching his thirty-ninth year, Messi finds himself at an unprecedented moment in a brilliant career. The priority is no longer purely sporting but deeply personal. Nothing yet allows anyone to say categorically that he has decided to retire, but his choice to suspend his commitments indefinitely opens the door to a period of uncertainty.

Having dedicated more than twenty years to the highest levels, the Argentine can now take the time he needs. Only then will he decide whether to continue his American adventure or move further away from football.