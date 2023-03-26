‘Give Bukayo Saka a 10-year contract!’ - Arsenal advised by ‘Invincibles’ hero Kolo Toure to tie star winger down for the next decade

Arsenal have been advised to hand Bukayo Saka a 10-year contract, with Kolo Toure eager to see the Gunners avoid repeating mistakes of the past.

WHAT HAPPENED? The north London outfit have been forced to part with talismanic figures in the past after being unable to tie them down on new deals, with extension talks proving tricky at times. The Premier League leaders are locked in more discussions with home-grown England star Saka – whose current deal is due to expire in 2024 – and the hope is that the 21-year-old forward will soon commit his long-term future to the club that helped to propel him to superstardom.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Arsenal defender Toure, who formed part of the fabled ‘Invincibles’ squad in 2003-04, is among those eager to see paperwork signed at Emirates Stadium, telling Sky Sports: “One thing I have to say - my advice to Arsenal is for Bukayo Saka to sign for 10 years! One mistake that Arsenal made down the years, they had key players that loved the club and they let them go. You must keep those players because these players are the players that are going to lead the team for you. These are the players you can rely on; these are the players that when it's tough they will put their bodies on the line because they love the club. You have two types of players, players that love the club and players who just come and go. You need players who love the club because these are players who are going to fight with their heart.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Title glory in 2022-23 would be a useful bargaining chip for Arsenal in their contract talks with Saka, and Toure believes Mikel Arteta’s side can bring a 19-year wait for domestic supremacy to a close. He added: “They look like a team that can win the Premier League. The quality they have on the pitch, the chemistry they have with each other. They defend and attack together. They suffer together and they enjoy together. I can see this family bond. You can see these are guys who are ready to fight for each other.”

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal are currently sat eight points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table – with the defending champions holding a game in hand – and they will be back in action on April 1 when playing host to Leeds.