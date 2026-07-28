Givairo Read transfer uncertain after Nottingham Forest’s multimillion bid for another right-back

Nottingham Forest have made a bid for Anan Khalaili of Union Saint-Gilloise, The Athletic reports. With concrete interest from England in the right-back, it is unclear whether Forest will return to Feyenoord for Givairo Read.

Nottingham Forest have submitted a bid in Belgium worth €17.5 million excluding bonuses, according to the sports outlet. Including bonuses, that figure could rise to €20 million. Union would also receive a small sell-on percentage. The Belgian club have not accepted the English side's proposal, however.

Khalaili had previously looked set to join Internazionale, but the move fell through. The Israel international failed his medical. As well as the Italian giants, Bournemouth and Newcastle United are also said to be interested in the right-sided wing-back-cum-right winger.

Union Saint-Gilloise and Inter had agreed a transfer fee of €28 million. That suggests the Belgian club are demanding a figure closer to that amount. It remains unclear whether Forest will push on for Khalaili or switch their focus back to Read.

Feyenoord will not let the young defender leave easily. Forest have already made several bids and been knocked back each time. According to Voetbal International, the latest offer came to €23 million.

For that fee, the Rotterdam club do not need to sell the 19-year-old defender. The outlet says technical director Dévy Rigaux wants at least €30 million for Read.

On Monday, reports claimed Read had a release clause of €25 million, which would have allowed him to leave De Kuip for a relatively low fee. That report was wrong, though, with former general director Dennis te Kloese moving quickly to debunk the rumour.