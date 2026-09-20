Giuliano Simeone embarrasses Aboutrika in the Madrid derby

Mohamed Aboutrika, the former Al-Ahly and Egypt star, aimed sharp criticism at Real Madrid's José Mourinho and Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone during his analysis of Sunday evening's clash between the two sides in the seventh round of the Spanish league.

The first half of the Madrid derby finished goalless. Physicality and bodily challenges defined the contest, along with refereeing controversy, and neither goal came under serious threat.

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Analysing the match on the "beIN Sports" channel network, Aboutrika took issue with the selections of Mourinho and Simeone, saying: "Mourinho and Simeone are being lenient in the line-up, and in the second half whoever abandons the leniency will win".

His criticism did not stop there. The former Al-Ahly star singled out Giuliano Simeone, the son of the Atlético Madrid manager, insisting the player had offered nothing in the first half. "Simeone must take his son off immediately, Giuliano is not offering anything, and if Atlético want to win they must substitute him," he added.

The second half made a mockery of that prediction. Giuliano Simeone became one of the standout performers of the night and drove Atlético Madrid to victory over their rivals.

Simeone won a penalty in the second half, and teammate Grimaldo stepped up to convert it, handing Atlético Madrid the lead.

The Argentine was not finished. He continued his brilliance and set up the second goal for Jonathan David, stamping his authority on the derby after the sharp criticism he had faced at the interval.

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Man of the match went to Giuliano Simeone, whose display tilted the balance of the encounter. He walked away from the derby with a completely different reputation, and left Aboutrika red-faced with his dazzling turnaround.

Atlético Madrid took the capital derby 2-1. A balanced first half gave way to home dominance after the break, and the hosts claimed a precious win at their rivals' expense.

The result strengthened Atlético Madrid's grip on third place with 16 points. For Mourinho's Real Madrid, it was a fresh blow, leaving them six points adrift of leaders Barcelona on 21.