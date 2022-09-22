'Warrior mentality!' - Giroud becomes France's oldest goalscorer as he tries to book World Cup place

Olivier Giroud was credited for having a "warrior mentality" after helping lead France past Austria in a 2-0 Nations League win on Thursday.

Giroud scored his 49th international goal

Hailed for 'warrior mentality'

Oldest French scorer of all time

WHAT HAPPENED? Giroud, 35, pulled within two goals of Thierry Henry for France's all-time lead, earning praise from his team-mate Jonathan Clauss after the match.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Giroud is true to himself," Clauss told L'Equipe. "He’s someone who gives everything for the team out there on the pitch. I have to congratulate him, it can’t be easy, he has a warrior’s mentality.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Giroud continues to be an integral part of France's national team heading towards the World Cup. Since the triumphant 2018 World Cup, Giroud has earned 25 of his 112 caps while scoring 16 goals. He's now in position to participate in the tournament for a third time.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? At 35 years and 357, Giroud overtook Roger Marche, who scored against Spain in 1959 at the age of 35 years and 287 days.

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Les Bleus are set to face Denmark in their final Nations League match, with a win seeing France spare themselves from relegation.