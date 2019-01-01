‘Giroud & Batshuayi are more than capable’ – Abraham injury of no concern to Chelsea colleague Christensen

The Blues defender saw an in-form team-mate pick up a knock during a Champions League clash with Valencia, but there are other options available

Tammy Abraham’s injury has presented boss Frank Lampard with a selection poser up front, but Andreas Christensen claims Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi are “more than capable” of providing cover.

The in-form international striker was forced from the field during the Blues’ 2-2 Champions League draw with Valencia.

Abraham was replaced at the interval by Batshuayi, with the Belgian frontman given an opportunity to shine against his former loan club.

World Cup winner Giroud was left on the bench, but the Frenchman will hope to come into contention now that an attacking berth has come up for grabs.

It remains to be seen how long Abraham will be sidelined for, with the severity of his injury being played down, but Christensen is convinced that Chelsea have the strength in depth to counter his absence regardless.

The Danish defender, who returned from his own fitness struggles to start against , told the Evening Standard: “We have two other strikers who are more than capable of going on the pitch and being at that level.

“I didn’t actually see what happened to Tammy, but hopefully he is not too bad. The other two are more than capable of playing their part.

“I have been training a lot with them. I’ve been injured, but been preparing to come back into the team as they have as well.

“I think you’re going to see, whoever plays, that they’re very eager to come back. They know it’s their time to shine. We are all looking sharp and that’s why we can press like we do in every game.”

Chelsea have some important fixtures approaching, domestically and in Europe, with Lampard’s side looking to chase down another top-four finish in the Premier League.

They are also determined to extend their European adventure, but will welcome to Stamford Bridge in the final round of group-stage fixtures knowing that they need to win in order to guarantee themselves a place in the last 16.

Christensen added on that challenge, which comes on the back of seeing two points slip through their grasp at the Mestalla: “We wanted to have a little bit more control at the end.

“But we hung in there and got a good result in a difficult place. Now it is up to ourselves at home to go through. I think we can be happy with that situation even though we wanted to finish it off here.

“Qualification would be massive for us. We look at ourselves as a team that belongs in the . That was the message before the game and was why we wanted to finish it off.

“We don’t want to wait but we had in our minds if it was tight at the end, we didn’t want to do anything stupid because we fancy ourselves at home. We will just look at ourselves.”

Chelsea are back in action on Saturday with a London derby date against West Ham.