Giovanni van Bronckhorst has named Feyenoord's line-up for the clash with Go Ahead Eagles. The Rotterdam club's manager makes one change to his starting XI.

As against Sparta Rotterdam last week, when Feyenoord won 0-1, summer signing Tjark Ernst starts in goal. The only change comes in defence, where Tsuyoshi Watanabe has recovered from injury and replaces Thijs Kraaijeveld at centre-back.

Watanabe picked up that injury in the friendly against Atalanta. He went off with pain in his collarbone after a heavy collision. That ruled him out of the match against Sparta, but the Japanese player has now recovered sufficiently.

Alongside Jeremiah St. Juste, Watanabe anchors the heart of the defence. Givairo Read starts at right-back, with Mika Mármol on the left.

In midfield, Feyenoord again go with Charles Vanhoutte, Luciano Valente and Gjivai Zechiël. Up front, there is no change either, with Anis Hadj Moussa, Ayase Ueda and Gaoussou Diarra.

Feyenoord and Go Ahead kick off at De Kuip on Sunday evening at 14:30. It is Feyenoord's first official home match of the new season.

That means the Rotterdam club began this VriendenLoterij Eredivisie campaign with a 0-1 win over Sparta, thanks to a goal from Valente. Go Ahead also won their opener, beating Willem II 4-1.

Feyenoord line-up: Ernst; Read, St. Juste, Watanabe, Mármol; Vanhoutte, Zechiël, Valente; Hadj Moussa, Ueda, Diarra.

Go Ahead Eagles line-up: Haug; Sampsted, Van Zwam, Kramer, James; Salah Rahmouni, Linthorst; Tengstedt, Suray, Edvardsen; Flataker.