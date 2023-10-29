Frustration for Gio Reyna! USMNT star hauled off after just 45 minutes on first Bundesliga start of the season for Dortmund

USMNT star Gio Reyna failed to impress on his first start for Borussia Dortmund this season as he was subbed off at half-time.

Reyna subbed off at half-time

Started for Dortmund for the first time this season

Failed to impress against Frankfurt

WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna, who returned from injury towards the end of September, was handed his first Bundesliga start of the season by Dortmund boss Edin Terzic against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday. The 20-year-old failed to have any impact on the game after the first 45 minutes as Dortmund trailed 2-1 at half-time. This prompted Terzic to sub off the USMNT star and replace him with Donyell Malen for the second half.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The US international has played in just four matches for the German club this season, including one Champions League appearance. While the former New York City youth player is yet to find his form in club football, he recently scored a brace in theUSMNT's 4-0 win over Ghana in an international friendly earlier this month.

WHAT NEXT? Die Schwarzgelben will take on Hoffenheim next in a DFB Pokal second-round clash on Wednesday.