What does Gio Reyna need to do?! USMNT star not in Dortmund lineup vs Schalke despite numerous squad injuries

Gio Reyna is once again not in Borussia Dortmund's starting XI despite a series of injuries in the attack.

Reyna benched yet again

Played 85 minutes in Champions League

Has started just once in 2023

WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna was once again named among the substitutes for Dortmund's Bundesliga clash with Schalke, having started just once since the return of club soccer after the World Cup. Reyna played 85 minutes in Dortmund's Champions League loss to Chelsea, having replaced Julian Brandt after the German's injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Brandt and Marco Reus are out of action due to injury, but Dortmund boss Edin Terzic has once again left Reyna on the bench. Instead, he's turned to Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Sebastian Haller and Donyell Malen to start in the attack.

Terzic recently called for Reyna to be patient after overcoming his injury issues as the club is desperate to avoid another setback.

WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? Dortmund will remain second in the Bundesliga regardless on Saturday's result, although they could go level on points with Bayern with a win over Schalke. Next week, they'll face Cologne in their final match before the international break, when the USMNT will face Grenada and El Salvador.