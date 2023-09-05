He's almost ready! Gio Reyna posts positive update on social media as American star nears return for Borussia Dortmund

USMNT star Gio Reyna posted on Instagram Tuesday that he's back in full first-team training ahead of this months international break.

Reyna makes Instagram post of him in BVB training

USMNT star injured since June

20 year old nearing return to fitness

WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna has not played a game for the Black and Yellow since May 27, but the signs are looking positive for the 20-year-old phenom. Having been out injured since June after sustaining a leg injury on international duty with the USMNT, Reyna is back in Dortmund training and posted an update on his Instagram page saying "Working."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reyna's return will be a welcomed addition back in the fold for Edin Terzic'S side. After a slow start to the Bundesliga campaign with draws on matchdays two and three, BVB will be looking for more from their attack as the season continues. With a healthy Reyna in the mix, Dortmund will have another option who has proved to be up to the task before with the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR REYNA?: The German outfit won't take the field again until Saturday, September 16 against SC Freiburg, so he still has even more time to ready himself.