Ghana's Schlupp happy to make injury return with Crystal Palace

The 26-year-old speaks on playing his first match since April after spending time in the treatment room

international Jeffrey Schlupp is delighted to have made a comeback to the pitch having sustained an injury towards the end of last season.

The midfielder's hopes of finishing the campaign on a high to possibly win a place in the Black Stars' final squad for the in saw nothing but disappointment after an ankle injury ruled him out of action until the 2019-20 season.

On Saturday, he made a return after three months out as faced Swiss outfit in a pre-season fixture.

“I tore some ligaments in my ankle against Man City towards the end of the season,” Schlupp explained to Palace TV.

“I had a lot of work in the summer and managed to get it right.

"I felt really good getting through that 90 minutes and everything else is obviously a bonus.

"We managed to get a good week this week in and I’m looking forward to working hard and getting some more minutes.”

Palace face English lower tier side Barnet in their next pre-season game on Tuesday.

Schlupp will be hoping to promptly regain full fitness and form ahead of commencement of the English Premier League, the 2021 Afcon qualifiers and the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

He made 30 league appearances for Palace last season, starting 18 matches and scoring four times.

