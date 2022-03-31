Ghana open to Salisu union ahead of World Cup on condition

Ghana are refusing to shut the door on Mohammed Salisu ahead of the 2022 World Cup despite the Southampton defender’s hesitance to avail himself for national duty.

The Black Stars are set to make a return to the global gathering after beating Nigeria on the away goals rule to book a spot in Qatar on Tuesday.

Salisu has been a long target of the West Africans but his consistent rejection of call-ups has left him without an international cap despite playing top-level football since 2018.

“It [whether Salisu will be called for the World Cup] depends on the coach,” Ghana Football Association communications director Henry Asante Twum told Citi TV.

“We’ve made overtures, about four or five times. CK Akonnor tried, he wasn’t successful, Milovan tried and he wasn’t successful.

“[Current Ghana caretaker boss Otto Addo] tried and he [Salisu] still thinks he needs time.

“I think we have gotten to a point where we feel we should rather focus on players who are willing and ready to play [for us] than players who are dragging their feet.”

Salisu was handed a first Ghana call-up for a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa but turned down the 2019 invitation from then Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah.

CK Akonnor, who replaced Appiah as Ghana coach in 2020, continued the quest to secure the defender’s availability for international assignments but failed, revealing Salisu made it clear he was “not ready” to represent the national team.

Former Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac, who led Ghana to the recent Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon, made similar comments when asked of the 22-year-old’s absence from the Black Stars.

Ahead of Ghana’s clash with Nigeria, Black Stars Management Committee member Alhaji Karim Grunsah revealed the defender was once again contacted but rejected the call.

Salisu has been in outstanding form for Southampton in the Premier League this season, making 27 appearances involving 26 starts so far.

He joined The Saints in 2020 after impressing for Real Valladolid in La Liga, having reportedly turned down offers from the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid.