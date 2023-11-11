Former Ghana international and Levante star Raphael Dwamena dies aged 28 after collapsing on pitch during game

Ghana international Raphael Dwamena has died at the age of 28 after collapsing on the field during a match.

The striker collapsed during an Abissnet Superiore match for KF Egnatia against Partizani. According to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), he suffered a heart attack.

“The Ghana Football Association is sad to hear of the death of our former player Raphael Dwamena and wish to express our deepest condolences to his family at this difficult moment," a statement read.

"The former Ghana striker was pronounced dead on Saturday after collapsing on a football pitch during a League match in Albania.

"The Egnatia player suffered a heart attack during a League match between Egnatia and Partizani."

GFA president Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku added: "He served his country well and showed class anytime he represented Ghana. This news is hard to take. Our best wishes goes to the family at this moment.

"May the Almighty God find him a peaceful rest."

Dwamena was in incredible form for Egnatia this season, scoring 12 goals in as many games in the league and Europa Conference League qualifying matches.

He joined the Albanian side in January from Swiss side BSC Old Boys. He also represented the likes of Levante, FC Zurich and Real Zaragoza, among others.

He made his Ghana debut in June 2017 and scored two goals in that game. He made eight appearances overall for the national team.