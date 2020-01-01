'Germany will never line up like that again!' - Low rues missed chances in narrow win over Czech Republic

The hosts were missing some big names for the friendly in Leipzig but the manager was happy with their performance overall

Joachim Low believes should have beaten by a bigger margin than 1-0 in Wednesday's friendly, but was satisfied with his new-look side's performance.

Full-backs Ridle Baku and Philipp Max made their debuts for the national team, while midfielders Florian Neuhaus and Jonas Hofmann made their second appearances in the clash in Leipzig - though the latter went off injured after 20 minutes.

Luca Waldschmidt's goal just 13 minutes into the match was enough to secure the hosts' second win of 2020.

While Low says his side played well, he admits it is unlikely he will field the same starting XI again.

"We will probably never line up in this constellation again. Nevertheless, the boys got to show themselves, so you can be satisfied," he told RTL.

"We did well in the first half, but in the second we should have made it 2-0. A few more mistakes happened in the second half, including in the build-up. Overall, we defended the 1-0. You could tell that we wanted to win, so we can be satisfied.

"We were sometimes unable to concentrate. In the first half we were better, in the combinations up to the goal, had more shots. That was the problem in the second half, so the opponent came into play a little better."

He continued: "I'm very happy that [Philipp Max] came in so well, also that Waldschmidt scored. I think overall you can be satisfied with the newcomers. In the first half we had more quality of play with Ilkay Gundogan. But overall everybody was very committed."

Max, who has impressed at since his summer move from , was delighted with his debut.

"I am very happy and proud that I was able to make my first international match today," he said.

"This is a special day for my family and friends. I enjoyed the day very much, despite the ghost game atmosphere.

"The coach just said I should enjoy it, have fun and do what I do at club level, just make the situations dangerous up front, play balls in front of goal. That's me, thank God it was a success."