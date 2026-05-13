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World Cup
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Book Germany vs Curacao Tickets
Celine Abrahams

How to buy Germany vs Curaçao tickets: World Cup ticket prices, NRG Stadium information & more

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World Cup
Germany
Curacao
F. Wirtz
J. Musiala
L. Bacuna
T. Chong

Here’s how you could see the likes of Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, Leandro Bacuna, and Tahith Chong in World Cup action

Germany travels to the South for a captivating Group E encounter against Curacao in what promises to be a historic opening match for both nations in the World Cup 2026.

The German side, led by a generation of superstars and four-time world champions, arrives in Texas looking to re-establish its dominance on the global stage. Curacao arrives in Houston as tournament debutants, representing a symbol of rising ambition and technical flair from the Caribbean.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Germany vs Curacao, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

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When is Germany vs Curacao at the World Cup 2026?

Germany World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 14 2026

Germany vs Curacao

NRG Stadium, Houston

Tickets

June 20 2026

Germany vs Ivory Coast

BMO Field, Toronto

Tickets

June 25 2026

Ecuador vs Germany

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Tickets

Curacao World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 14 2026

Germany vs Curacao

NRG Stadium, Houston

Tickets

June 21 2025

Ecuador vs Curacao

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Tickets

June 25 2026

Curacao vs Ivory Coast

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Tickets

How to buy Germany vs Curacao tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
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How much are Germany vs Curacao tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Germany vs Curaçao match in Houston, entry-level prices are currently a major draw for fans on a budget. As the four-time champions take the field for their tournament opener, demand for this Sunday night fixture at NRG Stadium is expected to be high, though prices for neutral group matches remain more accessible than those for host nations.

Currently, the cheapest official tickets are available for approximately $120 to $200 in the upper tiers of the stadium. On the secondary market, "get-in" prices have recently seen a decline, with entry-level seats starting around $450 to $650.

A breakdown is as follows:

  • Category 3 (Upper Tier): $120 – $450
  • Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $500 – $950
  • Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,000 – $2,500
  • Hospitality/VIP: $3,300+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Houston is a premier global destination and this match marks a historic debut for Curaçao against a footballing giant, local and traveling demand is significant. Securing available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this encounter at NRG Stadium.

Everything you need to know about NRG Stadium

The Houston venue, officially designated as Houston Stadium (and known commercially as NRG Stadium) for the tournament, is a pioneer of modern sports architecture and a cornerstone of the city's sports history.

Located in the NRG Park complex, it was the first stadium in professional football to feature a retractable roof, a sophisticated design that allows the venue to transition between an open-air experience and a climate-controlled environment.

The stadium is world-renowned for its massive retractable roof panels, which can open or close in as little as seven minutes, and its dual high-definition video boards that provide a premier viewing experience for every spectator.

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will operate with a capacity of approximately 72,000 seats. Despite its immense scale, the architectural layout is designed for versatility and optimal sightlines, creating a vibrant atmosphere for the matches it is scheduled to host.

To meet international standards, the venue features a world-class hybrid grass pitch, ensuring an elite playing surface for a schedule that includes five group-stage matches and two high-profile knockout rounds.


Frequently asked questions

Since early sales phases and random draws have concluded, the best time to buy is now during the Last-Minute Sales Phase, which operates on a first-come, first-served basis. If the official portal shows as sold out, monitor the Official FIFA Resale Marketplace. This is the primary platform where fans can safely exchange tickets; note that for matches in the USA, tickets on the marketplace may be listed above face value due to dynamic market demand.

For a captivating Group E encounter like Germany vs Curaçao at NRG Stadium, "Category 3" tickets are the most affordable official option. While face-value prices for group matches typically start lower, current secondary market demand for the four-time champions has seen entry-level prices start around $450 to $650.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are 100% digital. They are delivered exclusively via the official FWC2026 Mobile Tickets app. You will need to log in with the same email used for your purchase. Please note that screenshots or paper printouts will not be accepted at NRG Stadium; you must present the live ticket within the app on your smartphone, which will feature a dynamic barcode.

Yes. To ensure fair access, FIFA has implemented a limit of four tickets per household for any individual match. Additionally, fans are restricted to a maximum of 40 tickets total across the entire tournament.

FIFA operates an "All Sales Final" policy. If you are unable to obtain the necessary travel authorization or are denied entry into the United States, you are not entitled to a refund from FIFA. Most international fans, including those traveling from Germany or Curaçao, will likely require a B1/B2 visitor visa or an ESTA (for eligible German citizens). You should apply for these well in advance, as interview wait times can vary. However, you can use the Official Resale Marketplace to sell your tickets to another fan, allowing you to recoup your costs if your travel plans fall through.

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