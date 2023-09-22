Quiz: Only a Germany superfan can name at least 12/15 of these national team legends

Put your knowledge to the test and see if you can recognise these iconic players

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Marco Reus</li><li>Toni Kroos</li><li>Matthias Ginter</li><li>Andre Schurrle</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Miroslav Klose</li><li>Mario Gomez</li><li>Kevin Kuranyi</li><li>Michael Ballack</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this? (on the left)</h3><ul><li>Andreas Moller</li><li>Guido Buchwald</li><li>Pierre Littbarski</li><li>Andreas Brehme</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Lukas Podolski</li><li>Philipp Lahm</li><li>Thomas Hitzlsperger</li><li>Dietmar Hamann</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Oliver Bierhoff</li><li>Mario Gomez</li><li>Michael Ballack</li><li>Christian Ziege</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this? (on the left)</h3><ul><li>Thomas Häßler</li><li>Guido Buchwald</li><li>Jurgen Kohler</li><li>Klaus Augenthaler</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Klaus Fischer</li><li>Jurgen Klinsmann</li><li>Andreas Moller</li><li>Lothar Matthaus</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Carsten Ramelow</li><li>Bernd Schneider</li><li>Bastian Schweinsteiger</li><li>Heiko Westermann</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Oliver Kahn</li><li>Jens Lehmann</li><li>Andreas Kopke</li><li>Hans-Jorg Butt</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Jurgen Klinsmann</li><li>Rudi Voller</li><li>Karl-Heinz Rummenigge</li><li>Andreas Moller</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Tim Borowski</li><li>Holger Badstuber</li><li>Julian Draxler</li><li>Lukas Podolski</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Stefan Reuter</li><li>Pierre Littbarski</li><li>Karlheinz Forster</li><li>Guido Buchwald</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Mario Gomez</li><li>Thomas Muller</li><li>Mario Gotze</li><li>Ilkay Gundogan</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Jupp Heynckes</li><li>Wolfgang Overath</li><li>Franz Beckenbauer</li><li>Gerd Muller</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Marc-Andre Ter Stegen</li><li>Manuel Neuer</li><li>Ron-Robert Zieler</li><li>Roman Weidenfeller</li></ul></section>