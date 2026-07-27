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Ahmad Salah

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Germany legend to Musiala: the time for excuses is over

J. Musiala
Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart
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Is the Bayern star about to lose his place?

German football legend Lothar Matthäus reckons Jamal Musiala's serious injury should no longer come up when people analyse his performances next season.

The 23-year-old must turn that page for good, says the Sky Sports analyst.

Matthäus told Sky Sports: "At some point, the file on the serious injury he suffered more than a year ago must be closed. He now has to put it behind him for good. This is extremely important, given the fierce competition for places. He will probably spend a lot of matches on the substitutes' bench."

Both Serge Gnabry and Lennart Karl will push Musiala hard, the 1990 Ballon d'Or winner expects, even with the pair still working their way back to full fitness.

Matthäus, 65, concluded: "Musiala showed promising signs at the end of last season with Bayern Munich, and there were also encouraging moments from him at the World Cup. But now there are no more excuses."

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