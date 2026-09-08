How to get Germany vs Greece tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Germany host Greece in Augsburg as part of their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign under new head coach Jurgen Klopp, before the two sides meet again in the return fixture in Thessaloniki the following week. Both matches form part of a League A, Group A2 schedule that also includes the Netherlands and Serbia.

With Klopp's first steps in international management already generating major interest following his appointment after the World Cup exit to Paraguay, this early pairing gives fans two chances to see his rebuilding project take shape.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Germany vs Greece tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

When is Germany vs Greece UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Germany vs Greece kicks off at the WWK Arena in Augsburg, with the match played as part of the UEFA Nations League Group 2 schedule.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 2 27 Sept 2026 - 14:45 WWK Arena

Where to buy Germany vs Greece tickets?

Tickets for the Augsburg leg are first made available through the DFB's official ticketing channels, with priority typically given to members before any remaining allocation goes to general sale. Official Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) channels are the equivalent first stop for the Thessaloniki return leg.

Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. It lists a wide range of seating options for the opening game at the WWK Arena in Augsburg, as well as listings for the return leg at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki.

A few things worth knowing about buying tickets for this pairing:

Official general sale – opens after member priority windows close, typically closer to each matchday

Verified listings – Ticombo sources tickets from a range of sellers, giving buyers a wider pool of inventory once official allocations are gone

Away tickets – Thessaloniki allocations for travelling Germany fans are handled through EPO channels and can be limited

Secondary market – Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out

With Klopp's appointment already generating significant interest in this Germany side, early booking is recommended for both legs.

How much are Germany vs Greece tickets?

Official pricing for the Augsburg leg is set through the DFB's ticketing channels, with the full range from standard to premium seating available at face value while allocation lasts. Official EPO pricing applies for the Thessaloniki leg in the same way.

Ticombo is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out, and here is a rough guide to what to expect there:

Cheapest seats (Augsburg): from around €40 to €50, typically upper-tier seating at the WWK Arena, one of the smaller venues on Germany's schedule this campaign

Mid-range seats (Augsburg): central seating along the halfway line, at a noticeably higher price point

Thessaloniki return leg: prices vary by host federation, with the Toumba Stadium known for a passionate atmosphere that can drive up demand for travelling fans' seats

As with any high-demand international fixture, prices can shift as matchday approaches, so locking in your seat sooner rather than later is generally the safer option if you are working to a specific budget.

Germany vs Greece UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Germany vs Greece Form

Germany head into this match with a record of two wins and three losses from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw against Paraguay at the World Cup on June 29, which ended in a loss on the competition's terms. Earlier in that tournament run, they beat Ivory Coast 2-1 and thrashed Curacao 7-1, showing attacking capability when in rhythm. They scored 12 goals across the five matches but conceded seven, pointing to defensive inconsistency.

Greece have not won in their last five matches, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent game was a 0-1 loss to Italy in a friendly on June 7. They drew 2-2 with Sweden before that and failed to score in three of the five matches, conceding just three goals total but struggling to create at the other end.

Germany vs Greece: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in June 2024, when Germany won 2-1 in a friendly. Across the four previous head-to-head matches on record, Germany have won all four, including a 4-2 victory over Greece at Euro 2012 and a 2-0 home win in World Cup qualifying in September 2000. Germany have scored 12 goals and conceded five across those four matches.

Germany vs Greece Standings

In UEFA Nations League Group 2, Germany currently sit in first place, with Greece in second.