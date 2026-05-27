Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of Germany's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network. Simply use your VPN to connect to a server in German, giving you access to local broadcast channels including the free-to-air ARD and ZDF.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Germany?

In Germany, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between a premium telecommunications provider and the country's historic public broadcasters, ensuring a mix of comprehensive pay-TV coverage and free-to-air matches.

Here is exactly how you can catch the tournament: