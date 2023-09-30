WATCH: That German needs some work! New Bayern Munich star Harry Kane struggles with translation test after £100m Tottenham move

Bayern Munich star Harry Kane is still struggling to get to grips with the German language following his big-money transfer from Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane moves to Bayern

Struggles with the language

Reveals why he has not progressed.

WHAT HAPPENED? The official Bundesliga Instagram have posted a video of Kane in his new Bayern Munich threads, as they throw quickfire football-related German words at the former Spurs man to test his knowledge of the language since arriving for £100 million ($122m) back in August. The England captain only manages a score of two out of five, correctly guessing 'offside' and 'goal'.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Speaking earlier in September, Kane admitted his German "hasn't come along" due to his tutor being away during the start of his career in the Bundesliga. “It hasn’t really come along any further yet, to be honest,” he said.

“I’m due to start lessons when I get back, the teacher was away for a little while. I’m fully open to trying to learn the language. I’ve been told it is extremely tough, but I want to take in the culture as much as possible and, even if I get a word here and there, that would be nice."

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? The England international already has eight goals to his name across just six appearances for the Bavarian club, as he now looks ahead to the upcoming clash with RB Leipzig on Saturday.