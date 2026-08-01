Speaking to Corriere dello Sport, Gennaro Gattuso looked back on the altercation he had with Kenneth Taylor in training this week. He did so after the 6-3 friendly win over Avellino, in which Taylor scored after coming on as a substitute.

Footage released by Radio Laziale on Thursday showed Gattuso shouting and gesturing furiously as he sent Taylor off the training pitch. Agent Guido Albers had already dismissed it as a 'storm in a glass of water', and he was right.

Against Avellino on Saturday, Taylor came on in the second half and capitalised straight away on a mistake in the opposition defence to make it 6-3. It was the perfect response after an eventful week.

After the match, Gattuso addressed the much-discussed incident. "Anyone who knows me knows how I think and what my style is. For me, the matter is settled after thirty minutes, and you could see that this afternoon as well. That’s just how I am."

Striking a positive note, he added: "That’s the mentality we need here. We are satisfied with today; the very fact that we have not lost any players to serious injuries means the damage has been kept to a minimum. That is an advantage."

Lazio begin the new season on 16 August with a Coppa Italia match against Mantova. A week later, they face Bologna in their opening league game.

Taylor joined Lazio from Ajax in January for just under €17 million. In his first six months in Italy, he made 21 appearances, scoring 3 goals and providing 2 assists. Taylor is under contract in Rome until mid-2030.