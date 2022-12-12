Bring back the gegenpress! Carvalho rallies Liverpool ahead of return to Premier League action

Fabio Carvalho wants to see Liverpool get back to their gegenpressing best as they ready themselves for a return to Premier League action.

Reds have been inconsistent in 2022-23

Dropped 20 Premier League points

Looking for energy and a spark

WHAT HAPPENED? Jurgen Klopp brought his famous tactical blueprint with him to England when inheriting the managerial reins at Anfield in 2015, with his system all about defending from the front and making life uncomfortable for domestic and European rivals. The Reds have enjoyed considerable success while adopting that mindset – becoming Champions League and Premier League title winners – and Carvalho wants to see them favour a familiar approach to reignite what has been an inconsistent 2022-23 campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: The 20-year-old winger has told Liverpool’s official website: "We want to get back to pressing how the team pressed last year, which was very useful in games and we created a lot of chances from it. We haven’t quite been at the level pressing-wise this year and it’s something we’ve been working on and will keep working on. Hopefully we’ll be back to our best."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool took in every fixture available to them last season – as they savoured FA Cup and Carabao Cup triumphs while also reaching another Champions League final – but entered the World Cup break this time around sat sixth in the Premier League table after dropping 20 points through 14 games.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool will be back in competitive action when facing Manchester City in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on December 22, before then taking in a top-flight trip to Aston Villa on Boxing Day.