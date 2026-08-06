Gavi keeps his promise after the World Cup, and Yamal bursts out laughing

Gavi kept his word. The Barcelona midfielder made good on his promise after Spain won the 2026 World Cup, staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

La Roja climbed to the summit of world football for the second time in their history, edging Argentina 1-0 in the final. The goal arrived deep into extra time at the New York New Jersey stadium after a marathon contest.

Victory triggered the bet. Gavi had promised to dye his hair pink if Spain lifted the trophy, and he duly headed to the hairdresser to transform his look.

He revealed the change himself on Instagram, posting two photos of the bold new style.

"A man who keeps his word," Gavi wrote as the caption to the pair of images, which show off his new light pink hair.

His hairdresser also shared the details behind the transformation.

Before lightening and dyeing his hair pink, the player shaved his head without a second thought. Lamine Yamal wasted no time in commenting on Gavi's post with laughing-crying emojis.

A few days of holiday remain before Gavi links up with Barcelona. The Andalusian and his international team-mates are due at the training camp on 12 August to start preparations for the new season. He will report straight from the World Cup with his striking new look, hoping to keep shining for Barca.







