Another controversial Gareth Southgate selection call! Jordan Henderson in line to start for England against Ukraine despite Saudi Arabia move

Jordan Henderson is set to start England's Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on Saturday, despite his summer move from Liverpool to Al-Ettifaq.

WHAT HAPPENED? England take on Ukraine in their fifth Euro 2024 qualifier on Saturday and despite Henderson's controversial move to Saudi Arabia, the former Liverpool man will be starting in the midfield alongside Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice. The Al-Ettfiaq man seems to have got his wish as his move to the Saudi Pro League hasn't affected his chances with England as yet.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The selection will certainly raise a few eyebrows because of the fine early-season form of James Maddison and Phil Foden. The pair might have to settle for a place on the substitute bench against Ukraine, unless Southgate starts them in the forward line.

WHAT NEXT FOR HENDERSON? Southgate will grant him another show of faith against Ukraine, it's down to Henderson to produce a performance worthy of a starting berth going forward.