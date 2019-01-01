Bale wants to spend rest of career at Real Madrid, claims agent

Bale's agent spoke about the many issues facing the former Spurs star in Madrid, including his relationship with returning boss Zinedine Zidane

Gareth Bale’s agent has said the Welshman has no plans to leave this summer and even wants to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bale has endured a difficult few months in the Spanish capital and is often greeted with jeers from his own team's supporters.

The 29-year-old also doesn’t seem to be much more popular with his team-mates, and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois recently criticised him publicly.

As a result, Bale has been linked with a move away from Real on an almost daily basis. But, his agent Jonathan Barnett has denied there is any truth in such reports and says his client would even like to spend the rest of his career at the club.

"He wants to play all his career for Real Madrid and if it does not work out, we will talk again," said Bennett on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He will talk with Mr [Zinedine] Zidane, take it from there and then see at the end of the season."

Bale, like the rest of his Madrid team-mates, found out earlier this week that former manager Zinedine Zidane has returned as Los Blancos’ coach.

The once world-record signing reportedly did not enjoy a good relationship with Zidane during his first tenure, something Bennet made reference to.

“Gareth wanted to play one way and Zidane wanted to play another. That was the cause of it and over a period of time it got worse.

"If you let Gareth play the way he wants to play, having a run of games in a row not in and out, he can be right up there with Cristiano Ronaldo. He still has a great talent.

"Gareth is very strong. He is a very strong-willed person and does not care what the press say. The jeering [from fans] is not something that bothers him, he does not understand what he has to do.

"Look at his record, what he has won and how he has played. In years to come, these people who are booing him, their children will be looking at the goals he scored and will be saying, 'what a wonderful player’.”

Barnett also commented on the media suggestions that Bale is not liked by his Real team-mates.

“Bale is a very quiet man,” he said. “He has been accused of some terrible crimes like not wanting to stay out until 1am. That is terrible and every paper said that was disgusting. Can you imagine the reaction of the papers here if they saw an English player out at 1am?

"He loves to be fit, he has a regime and he sticks to it. He is the perfect pro. He is very friendly with everyone, they know what he does and playing golf on a day off is not a crime. If anybody from the club wants to play he is available. He is fine, loves life in Madrid and has always been happy. It is very unfair of the press.

"I assure you Gareth does not read the papers about himself. The press are wrong to behave like that, it incites the fans.

"I also have a big gripe with the British press in that he is one of, if not the best, export that has ever left Britain to play abroad, one of the best players Britain has ever produced and unbelievably, even the newspapers in don't stop knocking him.



"Ronaldo would never get knocked in , Lionel Messi wouldn't in , Neymar would not get knocked in .”