Wales
Gareth Bale hooked at half-time! Wales talisman subbed for Brennan Johnson against England in what could be final ever game
Patrick Allen
20:18 GMT 29/11/2022
- Bale subbed at half-time
- Brennan Johnson on in his place
- Could be his last appearance for Wales
WHAT HAPPENED? The Welsh talisman only lasted 45 minutes of Wales' final group game against England before being substituted at half-time by Rob Page. It's likely playing two full 90 minutes in less than a week has taken its toll on the 33-year-old. The change negatively affected Wales as England pulled into a 2-0 lead soon after the break thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden.
More to follow...
