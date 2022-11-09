Gareth Bale banned from playing golf at Qatar World Cup by Wales manager Page

Wales manager Rob Page has put an early ban on Gareth Bale's golfing habits in Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Page confirms no golf in Qatar

Tight fixture schedule to blame

Wales at first World Cup since 1958

WHAT HAPPENED? With just about every football fan in the world in the knowing about Bale's love for a round of golf, Wales manager Page was inevitably asked about the rules around their camp heading into the 2022 World Cup. Page has made it clear that the 33-year-old will only be permitted to focus on football for the duration of the tournament.

WHAT HE SAID: "Yeah. There’s no golf. We’re out there to do a job," he admitted, when asked about the agenda, adding: "In the past I may get Gareth, Kieffer Moore or Aaron Ramsey come up to me and say, ‘What’s the plan for tomorrow afternoon? Are there meetings?’

"I’d say, ‘No, there’s no meetings, so if you want nine holes then go and play’."

This time, though, he's shut down such an idea: "But that is when you have a week building up to a double-header. Out there, we won’t have enough time. Every four days there is a game. It’s relentless."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While expectation is low due to Wales having not played at a World Cup since 1958, excitement remains at an all-time high. This is likely the first and last World Cup Bale plays at, and he heads into Qatar having won the MLS Cup with current club LAFC, thus motivation is through the roof.

WHAT NEXT FOR BALE? There are just under two weeks left before the World Cup gets underway, leaving Bale enough time for a few 18-hole sessions wherever he wants in the world before switching back into football mode to represent his nation on the world stage.