Game of Thrones: Mario Gotze weighs in on controversial final season

The Dortmund star has offered his opinion on season eight of the fantasy epic, suggesting it could've been more detailed towards the conclusion

star Mario Gotze says the finale to Game of Thrones lacked detail but was nevertheless "a very rounded and beautiful thing".

The long-running fantasy series came to an end earlier in 2019 with many viewers and fanatics left feeling let down by an ending considered to be weak and convoluted.

One of the great popular culture phenomena of the year, GoT has drawn comment and criticism from across swathes of different circles and disciplines.

And now Dortmund star Gotze, who scored the winning goal when beat 1-0 to lift the World Cup in in 2014, has offered his view on the final season of the television series.

"Game of Thrones is my favourite series," the 27-year-old said in an exclusive interview with Goal and DAZN. "The story and the style is sensational in my eyes.

"The last season is hard to evaluate. In general, I think that it is very well done and narrated, but it could have been more detailed. There were still so many topics that could have been illuminated.

"At the end, I had expected something else, but in the end, the whole series was still a very rounded and beautiful thing.

"From the beginning I have been very sympathetic to Jon Snow. His whole story with all the twists was incredibly exciting."

Gotze returned to Dortmund from a three-year spell at arch rivals and champions in 2016 having become cut adrift from the plans of then-manager Pep Guardiola during his final season in charge.

He has scored 11 goals in 82 games since returning to Dortmund and hopes are high that the Germany international can play a decisive role during the coming season as Lucien Favre’s team look to finally end Bayern’s domestic dominance.

Article continues below

The club have made inroads into the transfer market this summer following their late-season collapse last term, during which they let their long-held lead at the top of the table slip to hand Bayern a seventh consecutive title.

Mats Hummels has returned to the club after spending three seasons at Bayern, whilst Germany international Nico Schulz has also joined from .

Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard represent Favre’s marquee signings as he looks to bring the title back to Signal Iduna Park, with Gotze having expressed his excitement at the duo joining the club.