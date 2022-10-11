Galtier admits he found Campos' Mbappe transfer denial 'very surprising' and insists forward is focussed on PSG

Mitchell Wilks|
Kylian Mbappe PSG 2022-23Getty Images
K. MbappéPSGBenficaC. Galtier

Christophe Galtier was surprised by Luis Campos' comments surrounding speculation over Kylian Mbappe's future ahead of PSG's game on Tuesday night.

  • Mbappe wants PSG exit
  • Campos denied reports before Benfica game
  • Mbappe scored and went off injured

WHAT HAPPENED? Campos denied reports that Mbappe had asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain when speaking to media ahead of their clash with Benfica on Tuesday night, which surprised the PSG head coach who didn't want to comment on rumours.

WHAT HE SAID: Galtier told Canal+ post-match: "Kylian showed tonight that he is a great player and that he is focused on the competition. From a rumor we turn it into information, from information we turn it into a statement. I find it very surprising to release this before an important game."

Galtier also gave an update on an injury he suffered towards the end of the 1-1 draw: "He gritted his teeth to hold on until the end. It was a twist, he took a nasty tackle. It was painful, he preferred to give way".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe scored from the penalty spot in the game, which Lionel Messi missed through injury. The forward has asked to leave the club despite signing a new mega deal in the summer - when he had an alternative offer from Real Madrid.

IN THREE PICTURES:

Kylian Mbappe PSG 2022-23Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe PSG 2022-23Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe PSG 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? Having come off the field with an injury in the closing minutes, Mbappe's immediate future is as uncertain as his long-term one. The likelihood is he will be fine for the weekend's clash with Marseille, but questions remain over his commitment to PSG.

Editors' Picks