Gallagher set to join West Brom on loan and renew his contract with Chelsea

The Blues midfielder looks set for his first season in the top-flight as he aims to ready himself for a career at Stamford Bridge

youngster Conor Gallagher will sign a new contract with his parent club and join West Bromwich Albion on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old extending his deal ensures his long-term future remains with the west Londoners after reported interest in a permanent deal from .

The youngster already had a move to Crystal Palace lined up but the Eagles opted to sign Michy Batshuayi on loan instead, causing the deal to collapse due to Premier League rules that state only one loan is allowed between clubs during a league season.

A loan move with Slaven Bilic's side is the next step in the youngster's development after a successful first professional season in the Championship with and Charlton Athletic last term.

Gallagher played 45 times across the two clubs, scoring six times and getting 11 assists as he helped the Swans into the Championship Play-Offs.

The Under-21 international is highly regarded at Cobham Training Centre and appeared in Chelsea's pre-season friendly against . He was named Academy Player of the Year in 2019 and was part of the final squad under Maurizio Sarri in the same season.

The academy star is an all-round midfielder and can boast having the Under-17 World Cup on his CV, having won it back in 2017.

Chelsea will soon have sixteen loanees out across European football as they look to have another large group out on temporary moves this season.

The Blues still have 46 players on their books, having spent around £200 million ($257.4) on six new signings without doing much in the way of sales.

Still, the English transfer window is open until October 5, with the likes of Matt Miazga, Malang Sarr, Jake Clarke-Salter, Dujon Sterling, Nathan Baxter and Baba Rahman actively in talks for moves.

Tiemoue Bakayoko's slow-moving talks with remain just about intact as the Blues attempt to turn an option to buy clause into one which obliges the Rossoneri to buy him at the end of the season.

Chelsea's injury-hit youngster Charly Musonda is still recovering from a serious knee issue as he battles to be fit enough to go on loan in the final week of the transfer window.

A host of younger players from Chelsea's U18s will also consider loans, with the likes of Ian Maatsen, Henry Lawrence, Dynel Simeu and Lewis Bate weighing up their first forays into men's football.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are in the final stages of talks to bring in Edouard Mendy from Rennes, with the Ligue 1 club looking set to lose their No.1 goalkeeper after significant progress was made on Friday afternoon.

The Blues are also interested in signing Declan Rice from West Ham but their London rivals remain keen to resist approaches from Frank Lampard's side.