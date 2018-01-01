Gabriel Jesus looking to learn from Man City 'legend' Aguero

The Brazilian forward faces competition for places from a fellow South American, but is determined to take as much as possible from a proven performer

Gabriel Jesus may be battling with Sergio Aguero for starting duties at Manchester City, but the international is looking to learn as much as possible from “a legend”.

The two South American frontmen are currently competing for the right to lead the line for Pep Guardiola’s champions.

Jesus has been the favoured recently, but he has struggled for form this season on the back of a goalless showing for his country at the 2018 World Cup .

In contrast, Aguero has continued to thrive and recorded 12 goals across all competitions from just 19 appearances.

He is already City’s all-time leading scorer - with his total haul now standing at 211 - and Jesus concedes that he is fortunate to be working alongside one of the best in the business.

The 21-year-old striker told reporters: "Sergio is a good guy.

"I like him. I like his football. He is a legend for City and I'm learning a lot from him."

Jesus will be hoping that he can soon find the spark which has Aguero shining again in 2018-19.

Part of the problem for the youngster is that he has been forced onto the sidelines at regular intervals throughout his time in .

Two significant injuries have kept him out for around two months at a time , but he is adamant that the physicality of life in the Premier League is not to blame.

Jesus added: "The defenders are strong and good, but both times I got injured, I was alone.

"So that I think it is more difficult.

"When you are injured alone it's because maybe you don't work hard.

Article continues below

"I like English football. It's good. It's very strong and competitive."

Jesus will be looking to prove his worth to the City cause as they wrap up 2018 with clashes against Leicester and .

Guardiola’s side are then due to open the new year with a potentially pivotal meeting with table-topping on January 3.