Can Gabriel Jesus become a Golden Boot winner for Arsenal? Emmanuel Adebayor explains why ‘ice-cold’ Brazilian can top Premier League goal chart

Gabriel Jesus is “ice-cold” in front of goal and can become a Golden Boot winner for Arsenal if he can steer clear of injury, says Emmanuel Adebayor.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international striker moved to Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2022, with a £45 million ($57m) transfer taking him from Manchester City to north London. He has hit 10 goals during his debut campaign with the Gunners, but will feel that tally could have been better had he not picked up a serious knee problem at the World Cup finals in Qatar. Adebayor believes there is still plenty of potential to be unlocked in the 26-year-old, with it possible that he could compete with the likes of Erling Haaland and Harry Kane for future top scorer prizes.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Arsenal and City frontman Adebayor has told FutFanatico of Jesus: “Would actually be interesting to see him play a season without any worries. His potential is huge. Then you would be able to see if he would be in the fight for the goalscoring crown. I honestly have no doubts about that because he’s always capable of scoring goals, he’s ice-cold and he needs fewer and fewer chances to score. He is on a very good path.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jesus previously found the target on 95 occasions through 236 appearances for City, with those efforts allowing him to become a four-time Premier League title winner.

WHAT NEXT? It appeared at one stage as though another crown would be captured with Arsenal, but they have endured an untimely wobble of late and now sit four points adrift of table-topping City with four games left to take in.